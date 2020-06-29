Turkey's economic confidence jumps in June

The month-on-month rise was driven by improvements in the consumer, real sector, services, retail trade, and construction confidence indices.

Turkey's economic confidence index rose sharply to 73.5 in June, the country's statistical authority said on Monday.

The figure jumped 19.1% from 61.7 last month as Turkey relaxed coronavirus-related restrictions, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

"STRONG REVIVAL IN ALL SUB-ITEMS OF THE INDEX"

The construction confidence index surged the most from last month, by 33.1% to 78.

"The consumer confidence index increased by 5.2% to 62.6 and real sector confidence index increased by 22.2%, reaching 89.8," it added. Commenting on the data, Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said: "Confidence in the Turkish economy is on the rise. I hope we will continue 2020 with this performance and take it even further next year."

Mustafa Varank, the country's Industry and Technology Minister, said: "There is a strong revival in all sub-items of the index, especially in the real sector."

Services and retail trade confidence indices also showed an 8.5% and 9.3% rise, respectively.