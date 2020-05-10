Turkey's elderly allowed out amid coronavirus outbreak

Across Turkey, elderly men, women, couples were seen as they walk around city centers or sit on benches by the sea and chat together with their fellows.

Many elderly people aged over 65 years old took to the streets on Sunday, May 10 - the first time in nearly two months of stay-home order.

CURFEW RESTRICTIONS WERE EASED FOR PEOPLE OVER THE AGE OF 65

Despite the countrywide weekend curfew, the elderly are all allowed to leave their homes for four hours, remaining within walking distance and wearing masks between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. local time.

An elderly woman living in Kahramanmaras province said: "I am 85 years old, and today we are out to walk for four hours. It is great to be outside after staying at home for two months. We got some fresh air."





Turkey introduced stay-home orders for those over the age of 65 on March 21, while those under 20 years old have been restricted since April 3 to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, curfew restrictions were eased for people over the age of 65, those with chronic illnesses and young people under 20 years old.

As of Saturday, the country registered a total of 3,739 as the country saw 50 more deaths, while 3,084 patients recovered over the past 24 hours. Currently, there are 137,115 confirmed cases in the country.