Turkey’s major cities record lowest daily infections over last week

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 4,905, as it reported 23 more fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Turkey’s largest cities Istanbul and Ankara saw Friday the lowest number of coronavirus cases in the past week, the health minister announced.

769 ARE IN INTENSIVE CARE

Without revealing the numbers for the cities, Fahrettin Koca said the tally of coronavirus cases in Turkey hit 185,245 with 1,214 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry data Koca cited on Twitter, the recoveries from the disease rose to 157,516, while 769 patients remain in intensive care.

Health care professionals conducted 41,316 tests to detect the disease in the past day, raising the total count of tests to over 2.86 million.