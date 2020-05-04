Turkey's number of coronavirus recoveries over 60,000

According to the data shared by Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, the death toll from coronavirus climbed to 3,397 as Turkey registered 61 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Turkey continues on the trajectory of more recoveries from coronavirus, said the health minister on Sunday.

A total of 63,151 people have recovered from the illness so far, including 4,892 people registered on Sunday, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

TOTAL CONDIRMED CASES STAND AT 126,045

"For the first time since March 11, the number of recovered patients has surpassed the current number of coronavirus patients in Turkey," Koca added.

The country registered 1,670 new cases, bringing the tally to 126,045, according to Koca.

In the last 24 hours, over 24,001 additional tests have been conducted, and the total number of tests exceeded 1.13 million.