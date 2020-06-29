Turkey's number of recoveries rises to 170,595

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 5,097, as it reported 15 new fatalities.

Turkey announced on Sunday 1,413 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to over 170,000, according to the country’s health minister.

A total of 1,413 people beat coronavirus in the past day, raising the overall count to 170,595, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

"SUMMER SHOULD NOT CAUSE RELAXATION"

Koca said the total number of recoveries today is 571 lower than yesterday.

“We are not fast enough in reducing the number of cases and not fully cautious in the fight [against the virus]. The summer season should not cause too much relaxation,” he noted. Some 996 patients remain in intensive care, added Koca.

Health care professionals conducted 48,309 tests for the disease in the past day, raising the total count to over 3.28 million.

According to the test results, the total number of infections nationwide reached 197,239 with 1,356 new infections.

“There are 16 fewer people diagnosed compared to yesterday and 40 compared to the previous day,” Koca said.