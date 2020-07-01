Turkey’s number of recoveries rises to 173,111

The country's death toll from the coronavirus rose to 5,131, with 16 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

Turkey on Tuesday confirmed 1,293 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total

OVER 3.38 MILLIONS TESTS HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED

Citing the Health Ministry data, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that a total of 1,302 coronavirus patients recovered in Turkey over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 173,111.

Turkey registered 1,293 new cases of coronavirus in the past day and the total number of infections nationwide reached 199,906, showed the data. Healthcare professionals conducted over 50,000 tests for the disease since Monday, raising the total count to over 3.38 million.

Koca reiterated that Turkey was determined to lower the number of coronavirus infections, urging the public to exercise more caution in following measures meant to curb the outbreak. He added that there were seven fewer intubated patients and 81 fewer daily cases than on Monday.