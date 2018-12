Turkey’s president receives Jordanian PM, FM in Ankara

Two sides exchange views on political, economic relations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks Tuesday in Ankara with Jordan’s Prime Minister Omar Razzaz and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. Razzaz also met with Vice President Fuat Oktay.

During their meeting, Razzaz and Oktay exchanged views on political and economic relations between Turkey and Jordan, according to presidential sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. The visit is the first to Turkey by Razzaz since he assumed his position in June.

Safadi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also met. "At our meeting in Ankara, evaluated regional challenges w/Ayman Safadi, Foreign Minister of friendly&brotherly Jordan," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.