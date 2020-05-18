Turkey's records 4,140 deaths from pandemic

According to the Health Ministry’s data, a total of 44 die over 24 hours as 1,368 new cases reported.

Turkey's total number of recoveries from coronaviruıs pandemic on Sunday hit 109,962 as 1,825 more patients recovered, while the active cases dropped to 35,333, said the country's health minister.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 4,140 as the country reported 44 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the ministry data.

"THERE ARE CURRENTLY 914 PATIENTS INTENSİVE CARE UNITS"

“The recent number of cases dropped at an expected level. Some data showed ordinary variations in the overall course,” he said, stressing the importance of staying at home in fighting the virus.

The country also registered 1,368 new cases, bringing the tally to 149,435.

As many as 35,369 tests were conducted in the country over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests to over 1.62 million, according to the ministry data.