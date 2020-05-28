Turkey's recoveries continue upward move

According to the latest data, more than 1,286 people recover from disease in past 24 hours, total tally nears 123,000.

Proving success in its fight against coronavirus, Turkey is recording more and more recoveries from coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry data revealed on Wednesday.

723 PATIENTS ARE BEING TREATED IN INTENSIVE CARE

The number of patients who recovered from the disease climbed 122,793, as 1,286 more were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, sharing the latest official coronavirus figures.

A total of 1,035 new cases were reported in the country, bringing the total to 159,797, Koca added.

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,431 as the country reported 34 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry data.

Health care professionals conducted 21,043 more tests for the virus, raising the overall number to over 1.89 million. Currently, some 723 patients are being treated in intensive care, the data showed.