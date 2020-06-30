Turkey's recoveries from coronavirus rise to 171,809

According to the ministry data, the country registered 1,374 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of infections nationwide reached 198,613.

A total of 1,214 patients won the battle against the coronavirus in Turkey over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of recoveries to nearly 171,809, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

THERE ARE 21,689 ACTIVE CASES IN THE COUNTRY

“Turkey is determined to drop the number of coronavirus infections, but not cautious enough in following the measures,” Koca warned.

He said the number of patients who have been hospitalized is in balance with the number of the newly discharged. "The rise in patients under intensive care is within ordinary range,” he added.

The country's death toll from coronavirus rose to 5,115 with 18 new fatalities reported.Over 1,000 patients remain in intensive care, according to data.

Turkey's health care professionals conducted 51,014 tests for the disease in the past day, raising the total count to over 3.33 million. The number of active cases in the country are 21,689.