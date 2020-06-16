Turkey's recoveries from coronavirus top 152,000

Health care professionals conducted 42,032 tests for the disease in the past day, raising the total count to over 2.67 million.

Turkey on Monday confirmed 947 daily recoveries from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to over 152,000, according to the country's health minister.

The number of people beating the disease reached 152,364, while 722 patients remain in intensive care, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 4,825

Stressing the importance of observing coronavirus rules, Koca said that rise in coronavirus cases intensify in specific regions. "Compared to yesterday, the number of cases increased by 30, the number of intensive care patients increased by 5 and the number of intubated patients increased by 1," he said.

The country's death toll from the pandemic rose to 4,825, as it reported 18 new fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Turkey has reported less than 20 daily deaths for seven days in a row. According to test results, the total number of coronavirus cases nationwide reached 179,831, with nearly 1,600 new infections.