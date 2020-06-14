Turkey’s recoveries rise to 150,087

According to the official sources, the country's death toll from the virus rose to 4,792, as it reported 14 new fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Turkey on Saturday confirmed 985 daily recoveries from the novel coronavirus as the country continues easing measures against the pandemic, according to the health minister.

A TOTAL OF 2.58 MILLION TESTS HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED

The total number of people beating the disease hit 150,087, while 684 patients remain in intensive care, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

Health care professionals conducted 45,092 tests for the disease in the past day, raising the total count to over 2.58 million.

According to test results, the total number of coronavirus cases nationwide reached 176,677 with nearly 1,459 new infections.

“Increase in the number of cases warn those who do not obey the rules. Gradually, all of us,” he said in a tweet.