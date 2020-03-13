Turkey's religious body allows Friday prayer substitute

The highest religious council says Muslims at high-risk of COVID-19 can perform noon prayers at home instead of Friday prayer.

Instead of attending weekly collective mosque prayers, Muslims can pray at home, Turkey's highest religious body said on Friday amid heightened concerns that such events could speed up the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"YOU COULD PERFORM YOUR NOON PRAYERS AT HOME"

The supreme council of religious affairs announced that Muslim members of high-risk groups living in countries with a coronavirus outbreak could perform their noon prayers at home instead of attending Friday prayers at a mosque, as is normally mandated.

In a written statement released by the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), the council cited the World Health Organization's (WHO) announcement that the virus had become a global pandemic.

Underscoring that Friday prayers were a must for every obliged person, the statement said that various justifications could excuse a person from the congregation, including danger to life, property or health.