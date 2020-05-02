Turkey's second batch of medical aid reaches to US

The first shipment Wednesday brought 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 liters of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks and 500 face shields.

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying the second batch of medical supplies landed Friday in the US to deliver aid to its NATO ally battling the coronavirus outbreak.

The plane touched down at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C.

"MEDICAL AID WOULD YIELD POSITIVE REFLECTIONS IN BILATERAL RELATIONS"

The plane with mostly overalls, as well as disinfectant, goggles and face shields, was met by Turkish ambassador Serdar Kilic, Brig. Gen. Matthew C. Isler, the Director of Regional Affairs for the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, and Kadircan Kottas, the Turkish military attache.

Kilic told reporters US authorities welcomed Turkish help which he said would yield "positive" reflections in Turkish-American relations.

Prepared under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the supplies carried a message for Americans: "After hopelessness, there is so much hope, and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun,” quoting the words of 13th century scholar Jalaluddin Rumi.