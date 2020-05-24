Turkey’s virus cases stay low

More than 1,491 people recover from the disease in the past 24 hours, with a tally of total recoveries over 117,602

Turkey on Saturday confirmed 1,186 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 155,686, continuing the trend of low case numbers in recent days, according to Health Ministry data posted on Twitter.

DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 4,308

Recoveries from the disease hit 117,602 as 1,491 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,308 as the country reported 32 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to ministry data.

Healthcare professionals did over 40,000 new tests, raising the overall number to over 1.80 million. There are currently 775 patients in intensive care, the data showed.