Turkey's virus quarantines in student dorms end

At the instruction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish expatriates brought back from all corners of the world were hosted in quarantine dormitories for two weeks due to the outbreak.

Over 77,000 Turkish citizens who went into precautionary coronavirus isolation after being evacuated from abroad have finished their quarantines in student dormitories, said a top Turkish official on Wednesday.

77,000 CITIZENS EVACUATED

The citizens had been evacuated by Turkey from 97 countries, said Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu, the youth and sports minister, in an announcement.

As Turkey has started normalization from the coronavirus outbreak, with virus numbers on the wane, Kasapoglu said that the quarantines in dormitories have come to a successful close.

“We have started to prepare our dormitories for nearly 700,000 young people,” he added.