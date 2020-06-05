Turkish airports take necessary measures against virus

Priority of airports that earned certificate is passengers' health and safety, says transport and infrastructure minister

Turkey has certified 53 of its airports as having taken all necessary measures against the spread of corovirus, the nation's transport and infrastructure minister said on Friday.

AIRPORTS EARNED THE CERTIFICATES

"In addition to six airports that were previously certified, 47 more airports have become entitled to carry the certificate of 'airworthy' as of today," Adil Karaismailoglu said in a statement.

He noted that all the precautionary measures are applied at every stage of travel. "The priority of the airports that earned the certificate is our public health and safety," Karaismailoglu stressed.

Turkey resumed domestic flights on Monday and is set to resume international flights next Wednesday, June 10.