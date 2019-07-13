Turkish armed forces launch Operation Claw-2 in N.Iraq

Turkey’s operation aims to neutralize terrorists and destroy terror shelters in northern Iraq.

Turkey launched counter-terror Operation Claw-2 in northern Iraq on Friday at 10 pm (local time), the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

OPERATION AGAINST PKK TERROR FORCES

Turkey will continue to destroy weapon emplacements and shelters used by PKK terrorists in a new area with Operation Claw-2, said the ministry in a statement.

Operations in Hakurk will continue as planned by the air force and with the support of Turkish jets, ATAK helicopters, drones and armored military vehicles, the statement added.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.