Turkish authorities issue arrest warrants for FETO suspects

Hunt for suspects linked to FETO terror group underway across country to arrest them.

Turkish security authorities on Tuesday launched multiple operations in various provinces to arrest terror suspects affiliated with the FETO -- the terror group behind the bloody failed coup attempt of 2016.

NAMES OF 191 SUSPECTS ARE ON THE LIST

Prosecutors issued arrest warrants for a total of 191 suspects, including on-duty members of the Turkish Air Forces, and security forces started Izmir-based simultaneous operations in 22 provinces.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.