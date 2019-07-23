Turkish coast guards rescue 8 migrants from sinking boat

Rescue operations underway to find missing migrant, say security sources.

Eight people have been rescued from a sinking dinghy carrying irregular migrants off Turkey’s Aegean coast, security sources said on Tuesday.

ONE MIGRANT IS STILL MISSING

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued eight migrants alive off coastal Bodrum in the southwestern Mugla province, but one migrant is still missing, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Search and rescue operations are being carried out from both the sea and air to find the missing migrant.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees.