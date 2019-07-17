Turkish court sentences 3 to prison over Hrant Dink murder

3 people sentenced to prison over 2007 assassination of Armenian-Turkish journalist.

An Istanbul court on Wednesday handed down heavy jail terms to three people in connection with the 2007 killing of a prominent Armenian-Turkish journalist, a judicial source said.

FOUNDER OF AGOS

Erhan Tuncel got a jail term of 99-and-half years, Ogun Samast two-and-half years and Yasin Hayal was sentenced to seven-and-half years in prison over the murder of Hrant Dink.

Dink was killed in front of his office in Istanbul in January 2007. He was one of the founders of the bilingual Armenian-Turkish newspaper Agos.