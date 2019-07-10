Turkish Cypriot PM slams EU on drilling condemnation

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar criticized the EU's reaction to Turkey’s drill ship exploration, expressed that the country will resume its activities.

The Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister on Tuesday criticized the EU’s reaction to the exploration and research activities by Turkey’s drill ships in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ersin Tatar said in a written statement that from the beginning the EU has been taking a pro-Greek stance, leading the Cyprus issue into an even worse stalemate.

"TURKEY HAVE ALL RIGHTS TO CONTINUE"

On Monday outgoing EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said, "Turkey’s declared intention to illegally conduct a new drilling operation northeast of Cyprus is of grave concern," adding that the second planned drilling operation is a "further unacceptable escalation which violates the sovereignty of Cyprus."





Tatar said the TRNC protests the EU's reaction to the drilling activities since the Yavuz is carrying out its activities with a license the TRNC provided to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation. He also stressed that the TRNC as well as Turkey have the right to the hydrocarbon resources of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey and TRNC will continue their drilling activities, just like the Greek Cypriot side, Tatar said, adding: "This is the right way and there is no turning back."