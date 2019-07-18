Turkish defense chief visits troops on Syria border

Turkey has conducted two major military operations in northwestern Syria to purge the region of terrorist groups.

Turkey’s national defense minister on Thursday began an inspection of troops deployed along the country’s border with Syria.

TURKISH MILITARY'S RECENT ACTIVITIES

Hulusi Akar was accompanied by Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler and his lieutenants: Land Forces Commander Umit Dundar, Naval Forces Commander Adnan Ozbal, and Air Forces Commander Hasan Kucukakyuz.

The military delegation met the commanders of troops stationed along the border and was briefed about recent activities there.