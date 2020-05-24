Turkish defense chief visits Turkey’s Syrian border region

Hulusi Akar stressed that Turkey's defense forces are complying with measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in all its camps in the region.

Turkey’s defense minister and top force commanders on Saturday carried out inspections along the border where southern Turkey meets northern Syria, according to security sources.

INSPECTIONS COME AMID CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Hulusi Akar was joined in the inspection by Turkey’s chief of General Staff and senior commanders from the land, air, and sea forces, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The inspections come amid Turkey’s continuing operations to rid the region of terrorists and make the area safe for civilians.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Akar also said that 13 terrorists planning attacks were neutralized by Turkish air and land forces in the Haftanin, Zap, Hakurk, and Gara regions of northern Iraq.