Turkish defense miniser discuss S-400 with US counterpart

Akar emphasized that the S-400 would not be integrated into the NATO systems. Therefore, it would not pose any threat to the alliance.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and acting US counterpart Mark Esper late Friday night discussed issues related to Turkey’s acquisition of long-range missile defense systems and recent developments in war-ravaged Syria.

In a phone conversation Akar and Esper discussed wide ranging issues.

"THE PURCHASE WAS A NECESSITY"

“[Turkey’s] acquisition of Russian S-400 defense system was not a preference but necessity. Evaluations on the proposal of Patriot [defense system] are still going on,” Akar said. Akar said Turkey's stance on F-35 fighter jets did not change and the country fulfilled all of its obligations so far.

"Deterioration of Turkish-US ties serves neither Turkey, the US nor the NATO," he added.

Following protracted efforts to procure an air defense system from the US with no success, Ankara signed a contract in April 2017, to acquire the Russian S-400 system.