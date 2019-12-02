Turkish economy returns to growth in the quarter third

The third-quarter growth was driven by the agricultural sector which expanded 3.8 percent, while the industry grew 1.6 percent and services grew 0.6 percent.

Turkey's economy expanded by 0.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of this year, the country's statistical authority reported Monday.

TURKEY GETS BACK ON GROWTH TRACK

Gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices in Turkey reached 1.15 trillion Turkish liras ($201.9 billion) this July-September, TurkStat said.

The major emerging market economy has a track record of 5 percent growth.

Anadolu Agency’s growth expectation for the third quarter -- from a survey conducted by a group of 13 experts -- was 1.1 percent.