Turkish exports stand at 9 billion dollars

The quarantine restrictions enacted at the borders as well as market and demand shrinkage in EU states were the main culprits of the decline in exports in April.

Turkey's foreign trade volume diminished 34.31% year-on-year to $21.9 billion in April, according to a preliminary Trade Ministry data released Monday.

FIGURE DROPPED 41.38 PERCENT ON A YEARLY BASIS

The country's exports volume was negatively impacted by coronavirus in the month, the ministry said in a statement.

The figure dropped 41.38% on a yearly basis to $9 billion in the month.

Imports also declined 28.31% to nearly $12.9 billion, amounting to a foreign trade deficit of $3.4 billion with a 45.11 rise.

The data also showed that the exports-to-imports coverage ratio in April was 69.4%, down from 84.9% in the same month last year.