Turkish FM issues statements on Hagia Sophia

Turkish foreign minister on Thursday said Istanbul's Hagia Sophia is "not a matter of international affairs, but a matter of national sovereignty.

Speaking in a televised interview, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu responded to the recent discussions over the possible reopening of Hagia Sophia as a mosque and said the popular site was initially a mosque after conquering of Istanbul.

"HAGIA SOPHIA NOT A MATTER OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS"

Stressing that no one should comment on freedom of religion in Turkey, Cavusoglu said the steps taken in the last 20 years towards various minorities in the country is evident.

The Hagia Sophia was used as a church for 916 years. In 1453, it was converted into a mosque by Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II when the empire conquered Istanbul.

Following the restoration work during the Ottoman era and the adding of minarets by architect Mimar Sinan, the Hagia Sophia became one of the most important works of world architecture. Under the Turkish Republic, it became a museum.

President Erdoğan has underscored the Ottomans converted the building into a mosque instead of razing it, a fate suffered by many mosques taken from Ottomans.