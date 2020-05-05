Turkish forces carry out 8th joint patrol with Russia in Syria

This March, Ankara and Moscow agreed on a protocol urging parties to cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area.

Turkish and Russian forces have carried out their eighth joint patrol along a key highway in northwestern Syria, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

LAND AND AIR ELEMENTS

“Within the framework of TUR-RF Agreement/Protocol, the 8th TUR-RF Combined Land Patrol on M-4 Highway in Idlib was conducted with the participation of land and air elements,” the ministry said on Twitter.

The M4 highway, also known as the Aleppo-Al Hasakah road, is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey's southern border.

The seventh joint patrol was carried out last week, on April 30.