Turkish forces hit PKK targets in northern Iraq
Forces target terrorist in northern Iraq's Zap region
28.06.2020 - 14:44
Turkish security forces have “neutralized” a PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, authorities said on Sunday.
ANTI-TERROR OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE
The terrorist was targeted in the Zap region in air-backed operation, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.
Operations against the PKK terrorist organization, it added, shall continue decisively.
PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq – across the Turkish border – to plan terrorist attacks in Turkey.
Warning