Sunday, Jun 28
Dollar:
6.8567
Euro:
7.6936
Gold:
1771.5
Borsa Istanbul:
114668.41
Gold/Gram:
390.681
:
63813.64

Turkish forces hit PKK targets in northern Iraq

Forces target terrorist in northern Iraq's Zap region
28.06.2020 - 14:44

Turkish security forces have “neutralized” a PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, authorities said on Sunday.

ANTI-TERROR OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE

The terrorist was targeted in the Zap region in air-backed operation, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Operations against the PKK terrorist organization, it added, shall continue decisively.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq – across the Turkish border – to plan terrorist attacks in Turkey.