Turkish forces hit PKK targets in northern Iraq

Forces target terrorist in northern Iraq's Zap region

Turkish security forces have “neutralized” a PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, authorities said on Sunday.

ANTI-TERROR OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE

The terrorist was targeted in the Zap region in air-backed operation, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Operations against the PKK terrorist organization, it added, shall continue decisively.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq – across the Turkish border – to plan terrorist attacks in Turkey.