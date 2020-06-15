Turkish forces launch Claw-Eagle anti-terror operation

Turkey has launched Operation Claw-Eagle against terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry announced early Monday.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and the Turkish Armed Forces Command manage and dispatch operation Claw-Eagle from the Air Force Command Control Center in Ankara, Turkey on June 15.

OPERATION HAS BEEN LAUNCHED IN ORDER TO ENSURE SECURITY OF BORDERS

Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler, Land Forces Commander Gen. Umit Dundar, Air Forces Commander Gen. Hasan Kucukakyuz and Naval Forces Commander Adnan Ozbal are also among the personnel directing operations from the center.

The ministry said on Twitter that Turkish fighter jets have destroyed caves where the terrorists were taking shelter and the caves had collapsed on them.

The operation is being carried out against terrorist bases in northern Iraq in Sinjar, Qandil, Karacak, Zap, Avasin-Basyan and Hakurk.

The ministry said Operation Claw-Eagle is taking place under the right of self-defense arising from international law.

It noted that the operation has been launched in order to ensure the security of the Turkish people and the country’s borders by neutralizing the PKK and other terrorist organizations that have been stepping up harassment and attack attempts against the police and military bases.