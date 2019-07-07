Turkish forces neutralized so-called senior PKK terrorist

Diyar Garip Muhammad, codenamed Halmat Diyar, joined the terrorist group in 1992 and was one of seven members of its so-called presidential council.

In a joint operation, Turkish army and intelligence units last week hit senior targets at the terrorist PKK’s base at Mt. Qandil, northern Iraq, taking out a key terrorist, sources said on Sunday.

QANDIL HEADQUARTERS

Diyar Garip Muhammad, a member of the terrorist group’s so-called presidential and executive council, was neutralized in the operation, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The operation is apparently the first time a senior PKK terrorist has been neutralized at the PKK’s Qandil headquarters.