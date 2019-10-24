Turkish forces seize nearly 5 tons of marijuana from PKK

In operations in southeastern Diyarbakir, Turkish gendarmerie also seizes near 185,000 cannabis roots.

Turkish security forces have seized over 4,500 kilograms of marijuana and nearly 185,000 cannabis sativa roots during an operation against the PKK terrorist group in the country’s southeast.

PKK IS A MAJOR PRESENCE IN INTERNATIONAL DRUG TRAFFICKING

The operation was carried out by the provincial gendarmerie command of the Lice district of Diyarbakir province and a total of 4,562 kilograms (10,057 pounds) of marijuana and about 184,900 cannabis sativa roots were seized, provincial governorate said in a statement.

Turkish forces seize nearly 5 tons of marijuana from PKK WATCH

Two suspects were arrested in the anti-terrorism and anti-drug operation that started on Oct. 22 in the district.

Also, two shelters used by the terrorists and handmade explosive device buried underground, were destroyed.

In Europe, the PKK controls 80% of the illicit drug trade, and reaps some $1.5 billion a year, according to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.