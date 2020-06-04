Turkish health minister urges compliance with precautions

On Wednesday Turkey confirmed 130,852 recoveries from the novel virus while the death toll stood at 4,609.

Turkey's top health official on Wednesday said the country did not expect a second wave of the novel coronavirus, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives around the world.

"RISK OF OUTBREAK CONTINUES UNTIL THE LAST CORONAVIRUS PATIENT IS TREATED"

Under the current circumstances, thanks to the Turkish public's understanding of measures against the virus "we do not expect a second wave," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters after a meeting of the country's Coronavirus Advisory Board in the capital Ankara.

As of Monday, Turkey began easing measures against coronavirus, with domestic flights and inter-city travel resuming and restaurants opening their doors to customers.

Koca warned, however, that the risk of outbreak continued until the last coronavirus patient was treated.

"We can see the last [coronavirus] case as soon as possible if precautions are followed," he added.