Turkish imports reach $17.4 billion in October

The data showed exports were $15.6 billion with an annual decrease of 0.1 percent.

Turkey's imports totaled $17.4 billion in October, an 8 percent rise compared to the same month last year, said the country's statistical authority on Friday.

263 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

"In October 2019 foreign trade deficit was 1.8 billion dollars with a 263.6 percent increase compared with October 2018," the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

It added in October 2019, exports coverage of imports was 89.6 percent while it was 96.9 percent in the same month last year.