Turkish jets launch operation in N. Iraq

The airstrikes destroyed weapon emplacements and shelters used by PKK terrorists.

Turkish fighter jets have launched operation against PKK terrorists in northren Iraq, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry announced.

TERROR SHELTERS WERE DESTROYED

During the operations, 8 PKK terrorists were neutralized in Metina region, the ministry said in a Twitter post.

The airstrikes also destroyed weapon emplacements and shelters used by PKK terrorists, the ministry said.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.