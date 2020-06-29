Turkish Land Forces celebrate 2,229th anniversary

The Turkish Defense Ministry also celebrated the anniversary, saying that the Turkish Armed Forces always stand by the noble Turkish nation and under the command of them.

Turkey on Sunday celebrated the 2,229th anniversary of the Turkish Land Forces, one of the oldest armies in the world.

In a tweet, the Turkish Presidency said the country celebrates the 2,229th anniversary of the Turkish Land Forces. It said the Turkish people remember all their martyrs and veterans with respect, mercy and gratitude.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in a written statement said: "Our land forces will successfully continue to fulfill all duties that will be given to them, as it has done so far, with the power of our noble nation's love, trust and prayers." He added that the forces will continue to be a source of pride of the country.

The Turkish Armed Forces also celebrated the anniversary with a video footage on Twitter.

Hun Emperor Mete Khan’s accession to the throne in 209 BC is recognized as the foundation of the Turkish Army. The organization model of the army, initiated by Mete Khan, was also used by other Turkish states in history, including Gokturks, Uighurs, Seljuks, and Ottomans.