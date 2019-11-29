Turkish military chief discusses Syria with his Russian counterpart

As part of a deal, Ankara and Moscow agreed on Oct. 22, both countries have so far carried out a total of 11 joint patrols east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

Turkish and Russian military chiefs held a phone talk to discuss developments in Syria, the Turkish army said on Thursday.

11 PATROLS WERE LAUNCHED SO FAR

Turkey's Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler and his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov exchanged views on Syria where the two countries hold joint patrols under a deal, the Turkish Armed Forces said on Twitter.

No further details were provided over the phone conversation.