Turkish minister rejects second wave claims

The total number of coronavirus cases nationwide to date reached 191,657, with new 1,492 infections reported.

Turkey is not experiencing the second wave of the coronavirus and the country is still facing the impact of the first phase, the health minister announced on Wednesday.

As many as 1,386 patients recovered from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 164,234, Fahrettin Koca told a news conference following a scientific committee meeting in the capital Ankara.

914 PATIENTS ARE IN INTENSIVE CARE

"Spread of virus has not slowed down, there is no scientific evidence that it has become less potent," Koca said. "Before May 16, the average age of death [from the coronavirus] was 71, now it is 74. In terms of cases, the average age of patients was 41, and now it is 32," he said.

"Our hospitalization load have decreased, patients in hospitals, ICU patients, intubated patients and death rates have decreased to a great extent," the minister added.

Turkey reported 24 new coronavirus fatalities over the past day, bringing the death toll to 5,025, according to the minister.

The country's healthcare workers conducted 53,486 tests for the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the total count to more than 3.08 million. A total of 914 patients remain in intensive care units across the country.