Turkish minister says tourism facilities to be reopened soon

The country's main priority in this process is to resume air traffic to all countries, according to the minister.

As of July, Turkey will resume all those tourism facilities planned to be reopened as part of normalization process, said the country’s culture and tourism minister on Wednesday.

Speaking to CNN Turk, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy commented on the revival of tourism in the country.

"ALL ARRIVALS WILL BE CHECKED AT AIRPORTS"

"In tourism, there is no other country that has done certification better and more reliable than Turkey," the minister said. Emphasizing that Turkey needs to adapt to a new normal, the minister talked about the new measures that the country’s hotspot airports will take.

"As of today, tourists from Germany will come to Turkey. When foreign visitors come, they will be health-checked, and body temperatures will be measured. If there is a suspicion, tourists will be taken for a PCR test. These measurements will start in Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Istanbul airports, the country's provinces with the most tourist attraction," Ersoy said.

"We are hoping to increase air traffic in July,” he said, adding the process of opening air traffic for most countries in the world would complete in August. “We have sent letters to at least 60 countries which provide most tourists to Turkey. We have informed them of Turkey's tourism certification program, and our enhanced hospital infrastructures," he added.