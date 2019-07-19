Turkish official holds phone call with US's Bolton over F-35 issue

According to an official statement from the foreign ministry, senior Turkish and US officials on Thursday discussed Turkey’s suspension from the F-35 program.

Turkey’s Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın had a phone conversation with US National Security Adviser John Bolton, said the statement by Turkey’s presidential office.

TURKEY-US RELATIONS WILL NOT FOLLOW A HEALTHY PROGRESS

Kalın expressed Turkey’s “discomfort” over the recent US decision, which he said is not compatible with the previous statements of the two leaders of countries, it noted. The statement underlined that the Turkey-US relations will not follow a healthy progress with the unilateral impositions.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defense system from the US with no success, Ankara signed a contract in 2017 to purchase the S-400s from Russia.

US officials argued the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge. Turkey, however, emphasized the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.