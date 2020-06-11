Turkish police arrest 45 suspects in anti-drug operations

As many as 2,819 synthetic pills and 1,024 grams (2.25 pounds) of synthetic drugs were seized during the operation.

Turkish security forces arrested 45 suspects and seized over 113,269 cannabis sativa roots in anti-drug operations across the country on Thursday, according to security sources.

Anti-narcotics police units in northern Samsun province conducted operations against street drug dealers and 15 suspects were arrested, said a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

CANNIBIS ROOTS WERE SEIZED

In another operation, 108,000 cannabis sativa roots were seized and one suspect arrested.

In separate raids in the southeastern Adana province, police seized 5,314 cannabis sativa roots, 5,360 drug pills and arrested three suspects for illegal cannabis cultivation and drug smuggling.

Drugs were also seized in the central Nigde province. Police rounded up three suspects for drug smuggling. Meanwhile, in the eastern Elazig province, anti-narcotics police units acted against illicit drug cultivation. Police took hold of 269 cannabis roots, and arrested seven suspects for drug smuggling.