Turkish retail sales volume down in May
According to TurkStat data, Turkey’s non-food sales volume via mail orders and the Internet jumped 32.1% on a yearly basis in May.
17.07.2019 - 11:23
Turkey's calendar-adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices dropped 3.7% year-on-year in May this year, the country's statistical authority announced Wednesday.
MEDICAL GOODS VOLUME SURGED
"In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales decreased by 3%," TurkStat said.
Excluding automotive fuel, non-food sales fell 2.3%, while automotive fuel sales decreased 7.8% over the same period.
Retail sales volume of computers, books and telecommunications equipment declined 7.2%, as electronic goods and furniture sales volume narrowed 20.7%, annually.
Textiles, clothing and footwear sales volume went up 23.2%, while medical goods and cosmetic sales volume surged 4.9%.
