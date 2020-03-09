Turkish, Russian military committees to meet for Syria

The meeting was set to discuss the ceasefire deal reached on March 5 by Russian, Turkish leaders, Turkish ministry stated.

Turkey will host Tuesday a Russian military committee to discuss the cease-fire agreement reached on Syria's restive Idlib province, the country's Defense Ministry said.

THE MEETING WILL START ON MARCH 10

“The meeting, which will be held with the Russian Military Committee within the framework of the agreement reached in Moscow on March 5, 2020, will start on Tuesday, March 10 in Ankara,” the ministry said in a tweet on Monday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to a new cease-fire for Idlib effective as of midnight on March 5.

Under the agreement, all military activities are to end in Idlib with the establishment of a security corridor 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) to the north and south of the key M4 highway.

Joint Turkish-Russian patrols will also begin on March 15 along the M4 highway from the settlement of Trumba -- 2 km (1.2 miles) to the west of Saraqib -- to the settlement of Ain al-Havr, according to the deal.