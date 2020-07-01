Turkish-Russian units hold 19th joint patrol in Syria

This March, the two countries agreed on a protocol urging parties to cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area.

Turkish and Russian troops held their 19th joint patrol along the key M4 highway in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, Turkey's Ministry of National Defense announced on Wednesday.

LAND AND AIR ELEMENTS HAVE JOINED THE PATROL

“Within the framework of TUR-RF Agreement/Protocol, the 19th TUR-RF Combined Land Patrol on M-4 Highway in Idlib was conducted with the participation of land and air elements,” the ministry said in an official statement.

The M4 highway, also known as the Aleppo-Al Hasakah road, is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey's southern border.

The protocol said joint Turkish-Russian patrols would begin on March 15 along the M4 highway from the settlement of Trumba -- 2 km (1.2 mi) west of Saraqib -- to the settlement of Ain al-Havr.