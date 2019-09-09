Turkish soldier martyred in PKK attack

The soldier lost his life in Hakkari after an injury from a PKK terrorist attack in southeastern Turkey.

A Turkish soldier who was wounded in southeastern Hakkari province by an improvised explosive, succumbed to his injuries on Monday, according to the country's National Defense Ministry.

LOST HIS LIFE DESPITE THE EFFORTS

The soldier who was seriously wounded in an attack by PKK terrorists in Cukurca district, was martyred despite the efforts to save his life at the hospital, the ministry said in a statement.

Operations are being conducted in the region against the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the US and the European Union.