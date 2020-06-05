Two-day coronavirus curfew to be imposed in 15 provinces

Ahead of the curfew, markets, grocery stores, greengrocers and butchers will continue to operate until 23.00 local time (2000GMT) Friday, the statement said.

Turkey will impose a two-day curfew in 15 provinces beginning midnight Friday in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has claimed over 4,600 lives in the country.

BAKERIES WILL REMAIN OPEN

The Interior Ministry said Thursday that the curfew will be in effect in Ankara as well as Istanbul, Izmir, Balikesir, Bursa, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Manisa, Sakarya, Samsun, Van and Zonguldak.

The same establishments will continue to operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time (0700-1400GMT) on June 6 but will close on June 7.

Bakeries will remain open during the curfew while restaurants will only offer takeaway services.

The first curfew was declared from April 11-12 and was followed by subsequent ones in recent weeks.