Two PKK terrorists arrested in southeast Turkey

The terrorist was involved in the killing of the minor child and his mother, said the official who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Two PKK terrorists were arrested in Turkey’s southeastern Hakkari and Diyarbakır provinces on Saturday, officials said on Saturday.

ONE OF THE TERRORISTS HAD KILLED AN 11-MONTH-OLD BABY

İdris Akbıyık, the Hakkari governor, told reporters a terrorist, identified as Metin Daşdemir, was arrested at a house in Yeniisik village of Yuksekova district.

Akbıyık said that Daşdemir had taken part in the killing of an 11-month-old child and his mother, and in another attack that martyred one soldier and three village guards. Three people were also arrested for allegedly hiding the terrorist in their home, the governor added.

Meanwhile, another terrorist, identified as Evin Sevim, was arrested by the Diyarbakir police in a separate operation, a police official said.

In July 2018, a roadside bombing by the PKK terrorist organization killed Nurcan Karakaya and her 11-month-old son Mustafa Bedirhan in Hakkari. The bomb exploded when a car carrying the civilians was passed through the Yuksekova district.