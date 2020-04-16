UK thanks Turkey for coronavirus support

In a written statement, the British Defense Minister said that allied solidarity was more important than ever to ensure the health of the country's one billion citizens.

Britain once again thanked Turkey on Wednesday for sending medical equipment for the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

TURKEY HAD SENT 150,000 MASKS

In a statement, Defense Minister Ben Wallace “expressed gratitude” for Turkey’s delivery last week of 250,000 items of personal protective equipment (PPE), including 50,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, and 100,000 protective suits.

Wallace’s message came following a NATO defense ministers meeting via videoconferencing today to discuss how the alliance would continue to “protect its almost one billion citizens, as it has done for over 70 years, during the COVID-19 crisis.”





Wallace “reaffirmed the U.K.’s support for NATO’s role in the international response to the crisis and committed to examining all requests for assistance from Allies,” a ministry statement said.

“NATO can play a key role in the international fight against COVID-19, and Allied solidarity is more important than ever to ensure both the security and the health of our almost one billion citizens,” Wallace said.