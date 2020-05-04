US lawmaker hails Turkey’s medical support to country

Turkey has sent two shipments of medical equipment to the US as the country finds itself in the midst of the worst outbreak globally.

At least two other federal lawmakers have added their voices to a chorus thanking Turkey for sending badly-needed medical supplies to the US amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I AM GRATEFUL TO OUR NATO ALLY TURKEY"

South Carolina Congressman Joe Wilson, who is a co-chair of the Congressional Turkey Caucus, and Alcee Hastings of Florida, joined Alex Mooney and Steve Chabot in expressing gratitude for the shipments.

"As Co-Chair of the Caucus on US-Turkish Relations and Turkish Americans, I am grateful to our NATO ally Turkey for their generosity," Wilson said in a statement. "Working together, we will protect citizens of Turkey and America from the devastation of the Wuhan virus."





Hastings, who also sits on the Turkey Caucus, lauded Turkey's generosity on Twitter, saying: "We’re all in this together and appreciate this kind gesture."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as Mooney and Chabot, also thanked Ankara for its assistance, with the top diplomat saying: "We will get through this together, and come out stronger than before."